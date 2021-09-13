Rutgers football Week 3 Monday notebook

"There's been eight FCS teams that have beaten FBS teams in the last 10 days. You're foolish if you need to think about it. If you watch college football like our guys do, it's very clear. Delaware was one of the best two teams in the country last year. They good players. To me, like it was before and Syracuse, it's about Rutgers. We're not close to playing our best football. We understand what Delaware is."

For the first time since 1973, Rutgers will face Delaware on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway. It is the 32nd meeting all-time. The two teams first played back in 1901.

Defense! Defense! Defense!

Rutgers has played stout defense thus far limiting its first two opponents to three touchdowns total. It has also generated eight takeaways and is tops in the nation in turnover margin, 18th in tackles-for-loss, 11th in least first downs allowed, and ninth in sacks.

"I think they're doing their job. When you do your job, the plays come to you. We get in trouble when they leave the confines of their space."

Will Wiimsatt play?

Early-enrolled freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt arrived last weekend the day after the season opener. He traveled with the team to Syracuse but did not dress. Now, he's gone through the NCAA practice acclimation rules and is eligible to both practice fully in pads and in games. He's also still adjusting to college life.

“Gavin is eligible to do everything now,” Schiano said. “He’s eligible to practice in full pads, he’s eligible to dress for the game. He’s an eligible player by NCAA rules. And everyone who is eligible, it’s possible they could play.

“...I think we’re still in the middle of it. But I think he’s doing a good job of just finding his way. Get his books, get to class, he’s kind of living college life now. But as you can imagine, he’s drinking out of a firehose. One minute you’re playing in a high school football game, the next you’re sitting in a college class. We’re just helping him along. I think the players have done a great job accepting him and helping him learn the ropes.”

The new norm?

Wimsatt is the second player in college football to essentially miss his entire senior year of high school and go to college early. Only Ohio State rookie Quinn Ewers skipped his last year and came on board in the summer. Years ago, enrolling early in January was new. Nowadays that is common. Will a situation like Wimsatt's become more consistent?

"Going forward we have to think," Schiano said. "The question is will this become more normal. It's harder to manage your scholarships that way. We were fortunate we had one available. That has to be factored it."

Penalties

The Scarlet Knights are in good shape in the penalty department. Through two games, they've only committed five infractions -- one against Temple and four against Syracuse. That's the third fewest in the nation.

'"I want guys playing through the whistle. That means you're going hard. Every once in a while you'll get a penalty which is an aggressive penalty. You may get a hold. Alignment penalties, offsides, the self-inflicted wounds are what I'm talking about. We're playing hard and abiding by the rules."

RB distribution

Isaih Pacheco has started both contests thus far, but Aaron Young and Kyle Monangai have received carries and touches as well. Schiano mentioned after the win over the weekend he liked the way that Pacheco helped finish the game and run out the clock. However, Monangai has the most rushing touchdowns on the team with three, including the first score of the game against the Orange.

"I'll let that play itself out. If somebody gets hot, he'll stay in there. We have good running backs and and I want to make sure they play."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

