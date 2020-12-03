Simland doesn't lie.

Next up in our Rutgers football simulations courtesy of NCAA Football 14 is the Scarlet Knights against Penn State.

Thursday, head coach Greg Schiano said that Noah Vedral, who missed last week's game due to an injury, should be back, but it is very possible that Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan could both play as well.

With that, TKR did two simulations (on Tuesday) with the first one with just Vedral and the second one with a combination of Sitkowski and Langan.

TKR messed around with the settings as much as it could to get both signal callers in there.

With that said, check them out below.

