Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 02:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football vs. Buffalo: PFF Grades & Offensive Snap Counts

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Scarlet Knights suffered a really tough out of conference loss to Buffalo on Saturday as the team went on to lose 42-13. Today we look at the Scarlet Knights offensive player snap counts. This ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}