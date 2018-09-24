Rutgers Football vs. Buffalo: PFF Grades & Defensive Snap Counts
This past Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team suffered another bad loss on the season. This time the Knights lose to the Buffalo Bulls by a score fo 42-13. Today we look at the Scar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news