Las Vegas has decided to release the point spreads for week one of college football and they have weighed in on Friday night's out of conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UMass Minutemen.

Last season the Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 1-11 and were ranked the lowest scoring offense in all of college football. This season the program brings back offensive coordinator John McNulty, the first return of an OC for the second year in a row in over 10+ years. With a couple new wrinkles added to the offense this offseason, with McNulty and crew be able to get the ball in the end zone more?



After going 4-8 last season, the UMass Minutemen higher ups thought that a change was necessary. So the athletics department made the decision to fire Mark Whipple as head coach and went out to hire former Florida State OC Walt Bell as the new man for the job. According to reports, Bell has a done a very good job quickly building up a new culture and has been doing very well on the recruiting trail. Does UMass have what it takes to surprise some people this year?

This will be the fifth time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with each team winning twos games a piece. Kickoff for Friday's game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for 7:30pm EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.