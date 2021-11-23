Rutgers Football to honor seniors at Senior Day

Redshirt juniors, true seniors, and fifth-year seniors will be singled out by name. If you see somebody go through the festivities, though, don't automatically think they won't be back in 2022. They still will have the chance to return if they'd like.

So, in turn, they'll likely be taking part in the Senior Day ceremony prior to kickoff between the Scarlet Knights and Maryland Terrapins this upcoming Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Some Rutgers football players have a year or two of eligibility left after this season. But they could also still be seniors.

The NCAA gave a blanket waiver stemming back to the 2020 season, so every player got an extra year, which will make scholarship numbers tricky next year. But it also gives each individual more choices when it comes to staying in school or moving on.

"We've decided to leave it up to them. And I've made it clear to them if there's any question go through the Senior Day ceremony, because then if you decide that you know that's it for me, then you've gone through it. I think they deserve it if they've gone through this program for four years, two of them with us, two of them with coach (Chris) Ash, they deserve to get recognized as a senior in front of our fans.

"That doesn't preclude them from coming back. There's no official mandate because you go through the ceremony. I hope that some of the guys that go through the ceremony actually are back on our team and in 2022."

In the past, Schiano-led teams have carried all of the seniors off the field after the last practice. That could return this week.

"Yeah, we did. We used to carry them off," Schiano said. "Here's the dilemma, you carry them off, then you got to carry them off again if we take care of business Saturday. I hadn't thought about it."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board