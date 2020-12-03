Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral missed last week's game and Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan handled the load. Left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal was also out and Brendan Bordner filled in. Both should be back, but don't expect them to take every snap.

"I think they're going to be able to play. I don't know how much," Schiano said. "Nothing's guaranteed. We'll see how the rest of the week goes and how they feel. But we're going to have to play several people. As I told you after the game last week, that was a physical game. Hopefully most of them will play Saturday."

Schiano also talked about the F.T.C. culture of F.A.M.I.L.Y., TRUST, and CHOP and how it is different from his first go-around.

"I think we tweaked it to some," the coach said. "We made it exclusive. One thing that I've learned is if you have a lot of culture, you have no culture. And I think that's sometimes what happens to organizations, to businesses, to teams, is they keep adding and they don't subtract and then the play the players and the employees, nobody really understands what's important. It can't all be important. The human mind can't handle it all. So what is the nuts and bolts of your culture, what are what are they. What I feel best about is that everybody in our organization -- you ask anybody and they can tell you what it means. That to me is the most important thing. We can certainly talk about some other things, but those to me are the three most important things we build something."

Rutgers hasn't been to a bowl game since 2014, and with Bowl Season approaching, Schiano was asked about it, though it hasn't crossed his mind.

"I have been so, so busy that I haven't given that any thought and that's not a cop out. I should have thought of it right, but I literally have not," Schiano said. "I thought being a head coach was a challenging or demanding job first go around. In this COVID mess, it's like nothing I've ever seen. But to even think about something else. Like I want to see us get to Saturday. If you look at the number of games continues to be canceled postponed. It's a bad answer, but I don't know Really I haven't thought it through. I saw the Pinstripe Bowl was cancelled. It's the local one. So I don't know. I think everybody can see where country is."

Daily rapid testing for COVID-19 continues to be at the forefront of the team's lives and Schiano talked about waiting for the results to come in.

"It's become so part of our thinking," he said. "At the beginning I was waiting and waiting. Now I just keep working. (Will Gilkeson), the guy who reports it to me, when I see his name pop up, I'm like alright here we go. He gives me the immediate report. There's been a lot of false positives. It's part of any fast testing system. Then you have to hold your breath it isn't a false positive. It makes every morning interesting."

Safety Brendon White, a critical member of the secondary, has been banged up the last few weeks. He even missed a contest earlier in the year and he could miss this week's game against the Nittany Lions.

"He's going to be a game time decision," Schiano said. "We've had a lot of guys play six straight weeks. The bumps and the bruises are adding up. We'll see."

After Langan kept pounding the rock and picking up yardage and first downs himself, Sitkowski was caught on camera jumping and yelling in excitement. The running backs and wide receivers specifically have all been rooting for each other's success, too, on the sidelines.

"I love that," Schiano said. "I think that to me is the representation culture we're trying to build here. And hats off to Sean Gleeson and Augie Hoffmann from the two positions you mentioned (quarterbacks and running backs). Those are two positions, and a third one would be wide receivers. You watch them pull for each other. Again, that's Tiquan Underwood. I think leadership in those position groups is the most critical thing and I think we have exceptional leaders leading those positions, and that's what leads to an attitude. Overall the culture is forget about me. It's all about the team and it's about each other. And when you have strong leaders coach those positions, I think they continue to beat the drum, because those are really touchy deals when you're a quarterback or running back. There's only one ball. I love it. I think it's great to see. You got to keep it going. Human nature is, it can get you, and we just can't let it."

