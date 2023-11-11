Going into this one between Rutgers Football and Iowa, it was the lowest over / under in total points in college football history and it stayed true to just that as the final score was 22-0 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

Let's start with the Scarlet Knights offense, since we can probably keep this one rather short. The offense as a whole was totally out of sync today as Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt once again had some accuracy issues today, missing on receivers in several key situations. They also barely used him in the run game, but you can debate on if that was on Wimsatt or the coaching staff, but either way when you have a quarterback who's that good of a runner, you have to use that to your advantage. Finally, the run game couldn't get much of anything going out there against a stout Hawkeye defense as they averaged 1.5 yards per carry on 23 total carries.

On the flip side of the ball, the defense did about as much as they could given how many snaps they were on the field for. They played their hearts out and similar to last year, the Scarlet Knights have one of the nation's best defense, but they need the offense to stay out there longer in order to help them play complimentary football.

It was a very ugly one for Rutgers as a whole today and you just have to get back to the drawing board and also hope star running back Kyle Monangai can return to practice this week healthy as they have a few more games left to go.