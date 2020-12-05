Rutgers Football suffers 23-7 loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon
After a big win last week versus Purdue, the Rutgers Football team came out flat against Penn State as they suffered a 23-7 loss to the Nittany Lions inside SHI Stadium today.
The offense struggled mightily to get just about anything done today, as the offense as a whole accumulated just 43 total yards at halftime and 205 for the entire game. This is the lowest production from the Rutgers offense since the Scarlet Knights put up 140 total yards against Michigan State late last season.
Along with the poor offensive performance, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t stop the Penn State run game at all today as the Nittany Lions ran for 248 yards on just 57 carries for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.
In the end, the Scarlet Knights never gave up as they actually went on to outscore the Nittany Lions in the second half by a score of 7-6.
As of right now, Rutgers Football will travel down to College Park, Maryland next weekend to take on the University of Maryland Terrapins. However rumors are swirling there may be a scheduling change as some teams in the conference are up in the air about playing next weekend due to COVID related issues.
