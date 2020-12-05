After a big win last week versus Purdue, the Rutgers Football team came out flat against Penn State as they suffered a 23-7 loss to the Nittany Lions inside SHI Stadium today.

The offense struggled mightily to get just about anything done today, as the offense as a whole accumulated just 43 total yards at halftime and 205 for the entire game. This is the lowest production from the Rutgers offense since the Scarlet Knights put up 140 total yards against Michigan State late last season.

