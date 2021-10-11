 Rutgers Football still in bowl projections heading into week seven
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Despite losing their last three games, most projections still have Rutgers Football making a bowl game in 2021 and that would go a long way in helping to speed up the rebuilding of the program.

Currently five writers from around the country have them in their weekly bowl projections heading into week six.

College Football News Staff: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

Mark Schlabach of ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College

Action Network: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday Tradition: Quick Lane Bowl vs. vs. Western Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}