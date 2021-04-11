As we move in our Rutgers spring position previews, we look at the Scarlet Knights offensive line entering this spring.

Last season, the Knights offensive line had its fair shares of ups and downs throughout their nine games though for the most part looked improved from the 2019 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 140.3 yards per game on the ground behind Andrew Aurich's position group and in pass protection, the numbers were solid, with the Scarlet Knights allowing 21 sacks over the nine-game season, an average of 2.33 per game.

On paper, there should be more improvement on the offensive line in 2021 as well. The Scarlet Knights return all five starters from last year’s offensive line, though there could be some position juggling from last season. But altogether, the Scarlet Knights projected two-deep across the offensive line returns a combined 116 games of collegiate experience including 64 starts. Experience will surely not be considered a weakness for the group heading into the season.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!