Rutgers Football set to welcome No. 11 Ohio State to SHI Stadium
Rutgers Football is 3-1 on the year after a close loss to No. 14 Michigan last week, however the Scarlet Knights will look to snag their first Big Ten Conference win of the season this weekend as they welcome No. 11 Ohio State to town.
Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 EST, Big Ten Network
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
WHERE: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
RUNNING BACK TREVEYON HENDERSON
THE SKINNY: Henderson sets the tone for the Ohio State offense with his downhill explosive running ability. He has shown how effective he can as a runner and as a pass catcher accounting for 526 total yards and 7 total touchdowns on the year so far. He has very good vision and feel when reacting to holes developing. Once he gets past the first level of the defense, Henderson displays good field awareness and a second level of burst while running with a purpose.
THE SKINNY: Wilson is a dynamic weapon for the Buckeyes offense who is so effective in 1 on 1 matchups due to being fundamentally sound within his technique to defeat defenders in winning these matchups. He can make the tough catches across the middle of the field or the 50-50 balls through the air. Wilson is a fluid route runner who also understands how to attack secondary’s that play zone coverage to utilize the given field space to get himself open.
THE SKINNY: Hickman is leading the team with 33 tackles and 2 interceptions, he is a rangy player who has shown he can play as a nickel defender to defend slot receivers or help defend the run, and as a free safety to eliminate anything getting deep. Hickman has good recognition skills on when to break on routes and seeing route concepts develop from the safety position.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-1 / Wins against Akron, Minnesota and Tulsa
SERIES HISTORY: This week's game between Rutgers and Ohio State will be the eighth ever matchup between the two schools, with the Buckeyes leading the series 7-0.
