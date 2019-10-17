The Rutgers Football program is set to welcome the University of Minnesota this upcoming Saturday afternoon for the teams annual homecoming game. The Scarlet Knights will be debuting a new uniform combo of long-sleeve scarlet jerseys, off-white pants with an old school Rutgers "R" on off-white helmets to honor the first ever football game between Rutgers and Princeton back in 1869.

THE LONG SLEEVE JERSEY...... The scarlet jerseys have a slightly different font for the numbers on the front and back, that will also appear in the same off-white coloring in the pants and helmet. The final two pieces of the jersey will feature the old school Rutgers "R" on the chest, and the numbers 1869 printed near the wrist on one of the sleeves (seen above).

THE PANTS...... The off-white pants will be plain looking and will only feature the Adidas logo in scarlet coloring near the waist.



THE HELMET...... The Scarlet Knights will also have new off-white helmets, that feature a white face mask. The helmet also has the number numbers "1869" above the center of the face mask, another small addition to help honor the first ever football game.