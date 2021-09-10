Rutgers Football set to take on Syracuse Orange in week two
After a big 61-14 victory against Temple last Saturday, Rutgers Football is all set to face their first road test as they head up North to take on their former Big East Conference foe the Syracuse Orange.
Today's preview is sponsored by Franchise Coach and here's a quick message from our sponsor.
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Your OWN New Business - Made Easy!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net
Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726
*Story Continues Below*
Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.
WHEN: Saturday at 2:03 EST, ACC Network (FULL TV SCHEDULE)
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Syracuse Orange
WHERE: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, New York
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
THE SKINNY: Redshirt Junior Tommy DeVito will lead the Syracuse offense in 202. He has shown an ability to be a rhythm passer inside the pocket along with using his legs when things break down. He’s a compact passer who is very accurate in the intermediate passing game. DeVito has shown from time to time he can push the football down the field when needed. In week 1 vs Ohio he completed 11 out of his 17 passes, threw for 92 passing yards, with a 64.7 completion percentage. He accounted for 49 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown on 7 rushing attempts.
THE SKINNY: Freshman Running Back Sean Tucker is balanced player who can run in between the tackles and shows impressive elusiveness in the open field. Tucker is a 3 down back who runs with a purpose and low center of gravity. He has the necessary vision to find cut back lanes to turn negative runs into positive runs. Sean Tucker ran for 181 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown on 25 rushing attempts while averaging 7.2 rushing yards per carry in week 1 vs Ohio.
THE SKINNY: Sophomore Linebacker Mikel Jones is an instinctive player who understands how to read and react when defending the run/passing game. Jones is a fundamentally sound tackler and has good patience in allowing plays to develop. The patience and instinctive that Jones plays with allows him to fill gaps in a hurry to make plays. Last year he led the team with 69 tackles cementing himself as the leader for the Syracuse defense. In week 1 vs Ohio, Jones had 10 total tackles (2 solo, 8 assist)
RECORD LAST SEASON: 1-10 (1-9) / Lone win against Georgia Tech
SERIES HISTORY: This week's game between Rutgers and Syracuse will be the 43rd ever matchup between the two schools, with the Orange leading the series 29-12-1. However the Scarlet Knights hold a two game winning streak in the series, with their last matchup ending in a 23-15 Rutgers victory back in 2012.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board