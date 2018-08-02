Rutgers football seniors to remember for the 2018 season
The seniors (and redshirt juniors) on the Rutgers football team are loyal sons. They’re the ones who stuck it out through the coaching changes and took a chance with the new regime. The seniors cam...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news