Rutgers Football sends out offer to 2021 Florida WR Christian Leary
Rutgers is wasting no time focusing their attention on the next wave of recruits as the Scarlet Knights recently extended an offer to Edgewater High (Orlando, FL) 2021 recruit Christian Leary. Acc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news