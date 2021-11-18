Rutgers has a new 2023 offer out in the DMV area in Charles H. Flowers (MD) defensive lineman Desmond Umeozulu.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder now has 10 offers with his other Big Ten look coming from Michigan State.

He spoke with The Knight Report about his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and what the topics of discussion were aside from the offer.

“We went over a few things like what F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust, Chop is and how football is about sacrifice,” Umeozulu told TKR. “He talked about the importance in doing good in school and the importance in character. He looks more for character guys instead of the best players. He wants players who are great on and off the field. Rutgers is the first school to go over culture with me.”

