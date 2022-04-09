Rutgers Football sees improvement in second scrimmage of spring

"I thought there was really good energy," Schiano said. "I thought the guys came out focused. There was every reason not to. We had a very eventful beginning to the scrimmage. We had coaches clinics,, so the guys were around the drills and then it starts downpouring and then a little hail and some wind and the guys didn't break their focus and they came out and scrimmaged for a good amount of time. I thought they did a really good job. So very, very pleased. Not so much with the execution because we were hot and cold there which I expect but really pleased with the energy in the in the enthusiasm and the effort."

Despite everything, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said the players got in good work out on the field even if execution at times wasn't as crisp.

The day was eventful as the second and final day of the coaches clinic on campus took place in addition to less than ideal weather conditions especially early on.

The focus again was on quarterbacks Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon, who are battling for the starting job. There's still a long way to go in the competition, and there are some things that needs to be ironed out per Schiano. But, there was improvement compared to last weekend.

"I thought the quarterback play was at times a lot better and overall better," Schiano said. "There were still a few things that you sit there and say why, but we got a lot of stuff going on and it's not like training camp where you're practicing every day. You're one day on your one day off. ...These guys got a lot going on. They got schoolwork and they got their life as a student athlete, but we're getting better and that's the key. All three of the quarterbacks that are in this competition are getting better. And our two guys who didn't get to see very much today are two young guys and they're really really performing well. So I'm pleased with the room as a whole."

In front of the signal callers is the offensive line that is still a work in progress.

"Making improvement," Schiano said of the offensive line's progress. "It's a steady climb. It's a long climb. We started way down at the bottom. One step at a time they're getting better. And I think coach (Augie) Hoffmann coach (Phill) Guard, coach (Scott) Vallone, all those guys are really doing a great job of forming this group as a unit, so we just got to keep doing it."

The defensive line has been another hot topic as in order to win in the Big Ten, you need to be excellent in the trenches. There are a bunch of young players on the interior and on the outside, and Schiano said the unit has performed well this spring.

"I thought today we got stuck on some blocks early in the scrimmage. Later on I think we kind of juiced it up a little bit, but early in the scrimmage just felt like some of the conversion rushes didn't occur when we needed them to," Schiano said. "But overall, it's been a really good spring. The d-line has been very productive. They've gotten after the quarterback and have made plays in the run game. We're getting better. We're young, but you're right, we have depth."

At the skill positions, Schiano has been pleased with new wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw and players in that room.

"Coach Shaw has done a really good job with these guys. He's detailed and demanding yet very, very connected with the group. So I'm very pleased with his professionalism. He's a young coach that carries himself with a maturity beyond his years," Schiano said. "I think we've added some good players. They're going to help. The guys that were here are performing at a higher level. So overall, I think the receiver room is taking steps up and continue to go in the right direction."

Since Schiano has come back on board, the main focus has been recruiting speed and getting bigger and stronger as well. In the last few years, the staff has brought in many prospects who fit that mold. You can feel it and see it on the field, and that is continuing.

"Speed is such a critical thing for us," Schiano said. "If you said what are the two most important things, it's length and speed when you talk about physical characteristics. Our speed is getting better each year. I don't know if you ever have enough speed, but we're getting better and that's the key. We just got to keep going in the right direction."

There are four practices left before the Scarlet-White game on the night of April 22. Schiano hoped to see consistency as the practices have gone on, and that is exactly what is happening.

"We're better. I said to the team the biggest improvement you're gonna make should be between scrimmage one and scrimmage two in the spring. I believe we did that," Schiano said. "We're only allowed three scrimmages, so next week it will be a mixture of some seven-on-seven stuff and we'll do a little bit of live stuff, but it won't be like these two because the final and third one will be the spring game. So this was an important day today. And I thought that they came out and performed -- like I said at the beginning with enthusiasm with focus with effort and as a head coach at this time of year, that's really what you're looking for."

Freshman linebacker Moses Walker tore his ACL at practice this week. He is likely to miss the season. Linebackers coach Corey Hetherman said Walker was getting up to speed and had a chance to contribute this season along with fellow rookie Anthony Johnson, two four-star recruits.

“They love football. That’s the first thing. Both of them. They attack the ball in practice and they do a good job in the weight room and with their nutrition,” Hetherman said. “They are buying into the culture and the environment. They may misfit things early in practice, but later on do it the right way. They’ve made strides, and the biggest thing is being able to handle adversity and doing something wrong and then being able to handle that. We’re excited about those guys and I think they can contribute.”