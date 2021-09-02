Rutgers Football's season opener vs. Temple postponed until Saturday

According to sources, Rutgers Football's season opener against the Temple Owls has been postponed until Saturday. There is no set time for kickoff at the moment, as the university is still working out the final details.

Rutgers announced earlier in the week that the game was sold out to the public.

Monday, head coach Greg Schiano called for fans to make it to the opener on Thursday despite the anticipated weather.

“Excited about getting to finally play in front of our fans. I know people have been talking about the hurricane that’s coming up. We have to go win a football game and we need our fans to do it,” Schiano said during his game week press conference on Monday. “Everybody get your rain gear out. We need to pack the place and have home field advantage.

“My guys constantly monitor the weather. I don’t care what it is. Our team will be ready to go. SHI Stadium needs to be a home field advantage. We didn’t play well in our stadium last year. We need to change that this year.”