It was a busy day for Rutgers Football as they saw two more scholarship players enter the transfer portal today in defensive end Cam'ron Stewart and tight end / defensive tackle Q'yaeir Price.

The Pennsylvania native spent three seasons with the program where he appeared in 13 total games, mostly on special teams and in a reserve role. He also spent some time at tight end, mostly used as a blocker during his tenure on the banks. He will now enter the portal will two years of eligibility remaining.

Price is a New Jersey native who played his high school ball at DePaul Catholic and was one time committed to Syracuse, before he flipped to Rutgers late in the process. The former three-star originally came to Rutgers as a defensive linemen, but made the switch to tight end this past offseason. He appeared in four games as a freshmen in 2022, but didn't appear in any games this past 2023 season. Price will now enter the portal will three years of eligibility remaining.

SEVERAL WALK-ONS ENTER PORTAL.....