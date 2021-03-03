Rutgers Football remaining in pursuit of 2022 in-state RB Udoh
The Scarlet Knights running back board in the 2022 class has expanded in recent months, but a target who has been there since head coach Greg Schiano took the job is St. Augustine Prep (NJ) standou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news