The Rutgers Football offense received some great news today as running back Kyle Monangai took to social media to announce that he will be returning to the banks for his senior year.

Monangai was originally a class of 2020 three-star recruit from Roseland, New Jersey where he played his high school ball up at Don Bosco Prep. Now he had quite the interesting recruitment as he didn't earn any power-five offers until late as Rutgers offered December 16th, 2019 and he committed December 17th.

Now Monangai didn't play much his first year with the program in 2020, as he was mostly a special teams guy. After that he would see spot work as a running back, playing behind now one of the NFL's best in Isiah Pacheco and former four-star Samuel Brown. However this offseason Monangai grabbed the job by the reigns and didn't look back as he ended up being the Big Ten's leading rusher for 1,099 yards.

This big news for Rutgers Football as they have retained just about everyone from last year's team other than cornerback Max Melton, who declared for the NFL Draft. On top of that, this is just big news for OC Kirk Ciarrocca and the Scarlet Knights offense as they retain arguably the Big Ten's best running back.