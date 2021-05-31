Rutgers Football QB Noah Vedral looking to build off solid spring

“We did some good things offensively, things were kind of clicking and I was able to see some defensive stuff,” Vedral said following the spring game . “We were able to deliver the ball into some areas that we really have been focusing on all spring so it was good to see that stuff come to fruition.”

Entering his second season with the program, Noah Vedral is looking to build off what was an up-and-down 2020 campaign in which Rutgers finished the season 3-6 with all three of its wins coming on the road.

Despite sporting a non-contact jersey due to a lingering ankle injury he suffered in last season’s 27-24 OT victory over Maryland, Vedral did not show any ill effects as he finished the day completing 9-of-13 passes for 113 yards and ran for 15 on five carries.

“I felt good, it was fun to run around and I felt like I got my speed back so I’m feeling good,” Vedral continued. “It’s just been getting better and better, time is going to help a ton with this injury but I’ve been feeling really good.”

With the Scarlet Knights returning 20 of 22 starters from last season and retaining their full coaching staff, the team will benefit from another year of stability. However, one aspect Vedral thinks his squad can make the biggest leap in is the speed with which they see and play the game.

“The area we’ve made the most improvement in is speed, I think we’re a lot faster thinking group,” Vedral explained. “Anytime you get to do something the second time around it goes a little smoother. I think you guys could see that tonight it was a lot cleaner operation and guys were executing at a much higher level and that was a big goal of ours.”

Although he is entering the season as the clear-cut starter, Vedral enjoys getting to work with fellow quarterbacks Evan Simon and Cole Snyder by offering them tips and suggestions as the two underclassmen battle it out for the backup role.

“That’s been a really fun thing, I want to be a coach when I’m done with football,” Vedral said. “It’s kind of been fun to get to take on that old guy role as these backups have had a really good spring and they’ve grown a lot. It’s been fun to be there and to kind of share the knowledge, tips that I’ve learned, and things that can maybe help speed up their decision-making process.”

In addition, another aspect of the team the Wahoo, Nebraska native sees promise in is the fact they seem to be entering the season with much more depth than they have had in previous years.

“That was the coolest part of today, kind of getting to sit back and not be in every offensive series and to look around and see the multitude of guys making plays across the board,” Vedral commented. “The second team guys have done a great job, along with the first guys, mastering this offense and continuing to grow and learn it through and through.”

Whether it was getting to play alongside some familiar faces again like Bo Melton, Shameen Jones, and Aaron Cruickshank, or throwing to potential breakouts in Victor Konopka and Isaiah Washington, who made a nifty one-handed grab in the second quarter, Vedral is appreciative he was able to work in more of a game-like environment as he enters another year with the Scarlet Knights.

“Tonight it was really fun under the lights to see all the stuff that we worked on all spring in a game environment where there’s score, clock, referees, and competition,” Vedral said. “It’s not just scripted, you're reacting to a defense. So, it’s been really big for me and mastering and learning and being a bigger advocate and leader for this offense now that I know it better through this spring.”

