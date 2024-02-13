Rutgers football filled one of their final staff openings by promoting from within, promoting former quality control assistant Scott Vallone to become the program's new tight ends coach according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Prior to the promotion, he served as an offensive quality control assistant, and was previously the defensive line coach at Fordham.

Vallone, entering his fifth season at Rutgers, played for the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano from 2008-2012, becoming a four-year starter on the defensive line. He was named to the All-Big East First Team in 2012 as a senior, racking up a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss.

Here's his full bio according to ScarletKnights.com:

Scott Vallone, who finished his career holding the Rutgers football program record with 53 career games played, is in his fourth season back on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He spent 2020 as an offensive graduate assistant after previously coaching the defensive line at Fordham for two years. That included serving as associate head coach in 2019.

In his first year with the Rams, Vallone guided a line that helped the defense lead the Patriot League and rank 20th in the NCAA FCS in tackles-for-loss (7.5/game). The team placed 36th nationally with 2.42 sacks per game in 2019. Vallone joined the Fordham staff after spending two years at St. Lawrence University as the team’s defensive coordinator. He also coached the linebackers in 2017 and the defensive line in 2016. In 2017, Vallone saw linebacker Skyler Williamson earn Liberty Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region honors along with three other players who earned All-Liberty Conference accolades. The St. Lawrence defense led the Liberty Conference in fourth down conversions (seventh in the NCAA), tackles-for-loss (12th in the NCAA), first downs defense (41st in the NCAA), third down conversions and sacks.

In 2016, Vallone led the Saints' defense to one of the most dominant seasons in program history. St. Lawrence was the top-ranked team in the Liberty League in 13 defensive categories and ranked in the top 10 in the nation in five categories, including scoring defense (second, 11.0 points allowed per game), defensive touchdowns (third, six in 10 games), first downs defense (seventh overall and third among teams that played more than eight games, 129 allowed), red zone defense (seventh, .500) and tackles-for-loss (ninth, 9.1 per game). Among the Saints’ defensive leaders was Chyron Brown-Wallace, current Rutgers graduate assistant and the most decorated St. Lawrence football player in nearly 35 years. He earned the highest vote total among NCAA Division III athletes for the Cliff Harris Award, which recognizes the best small college defensive player in the nation. A two-time American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American, Brown-Wallace was the 2016 Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year and earned D3football.com All-American honors.

Vallone served as the defensive line assistant coach at his alma mater, Rutgers University, in 2015 and started his coaching career as St. Lawrence’s defensive line coach in 2014.

Vallone graduated from Rutgers in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. A four-year starter for the Scarlet Knights at defensive tackle, he was a First Team All-Big East selection and the school’s Best Rush Lineman Award winner as a senior after posting a team-high 12.5 tackles-for-loss. He finished his career with 195 tackles and made 51 consecutive starts. A Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America selection in 2009, he scored a touchdown against North Carolina Central after recovering a fumble in the end zone in the first game of the 2011 season.

Following graduation, Vallone had professional stints with three NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. He also spent time in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes.

