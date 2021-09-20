Rutgers Football preparing for its toughest task yet, No. 19 Michigan

"You guys know how I feel or how I felt for a long time that Rutgers belonged in the Big Ten," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "It's weekend's like this that made me want to be in this league. We're excited about the opportunity and we're gonna go out there and see how we stack up."

In 2019, the last time Rutgers traveled out to play the Wolverines, then-head coach Chris Ash was fired a day later following an ugly 52-0 loss that wasn't enough the biggest in his tenure.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights made progress going 3-6 in the shortened, Big Ten-only schedule. They also fell short in triple-overtime to Michigan at home, 48-42. Now Rutgers has a chance to show college football what it's made of this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

"Well, let's make it clear we haven't turned anything around. We've had a good start to our non conference schedule. Now we start playing our Big Ten schedule and that's what it's all about," Schiano said. We have to go and show that we belong, and we haven't done that yet. We've won a couple of games, but I don't feel like 2020 was real. I think we didn't really get a real picture of every team. I'm not taking anything away from what the players or staff did here, but this is real."

Michigan is also 3-0 on the year after beating Western Michigan, Washington, and Northern Illinois.

"We're going out to play against a really really good football team that has got it going," Schiano said. "Everything that I've looked at, there's a good vibe out there right now. They're playing really good football, they're playing winning football, they're holding on to the ball, playing good defense, they're running the ball. When you do that, you have a chance to win every week. So, we have our work cut out for us for sure but I'm anxious to see how we stack up, and I know our players are."

The Wolverines lead the nation with 350.3 rushing yards per game and are second in rushing yards per attempt with 7.7. And while from the look of it, the stats show that Rutgers is giving up just 90.0 yards per game on the ground which is 23rd best in the country and yielding only 2.7 yards per carry, it's weakness on defense is stopping the run. The Scarlet Knights just allowed Delaware to run for 159 yards and five runs of 10 yards are more (71, 23, 19, 17, 11).

Blake Corum leads Michigan with 407 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Hassan Haskins also has four scores and 281 yards while Donovan Edwards and A.J. Henning both have 118 and 100 yards, respectively, and three more total scores.

"They're really good running backs, and it's not just Blake, it's all of them," Schiano said. "They have a really good running back room. You can see it. And I think the guy who coaches them, coach Hart, I've followed him from when he was a player and tracked his career. ...At different times I thought about reaching out to see if we could bring him here. I think he's an excellent coach. That room is doing a great job. Certainly they have talented players but I think it's more than that."

Like he said earlier, Schiano doesn't believing in holding much stock into what happened a year ago when Rutgers nearly topped Michigan for the second time since 2014. Schiano knows the task at hand, and the message will get to his players.

"They are a different team. Just look at it. They didn't have their best player when we played them last year. There's a lot of differences," Schiano said. "That game was a shame. We had our opportunity then we didn't take advantage of it. This is a different Michigan team though, and I'd like to think we're a different Rutgers team too. And as I said earlier when we started. I'm just excited to go see how we stack up. And we're going to know probably by around 7:30."

If Rutgers wants to move the needle, it starts with no only being competitive, but winning these games too against the upper-echelon of the conference. Men's and women's basketball have already done well and made the NCAA Tournament, and the same goes for many of the Olympic and other sports that have made the postseason and are ranked. Schiano knows football is next and it needs to be.

"Like I said I believed from 2002 on, I really believe this is where Rutgers belongs. And we were blessed to get accepted and admittance into the Big Ten. We have to show that we belong by the way we play on the field," Schiano said. "Basketball's done that. We got to do it in football. A lot of our other sports are doing it as we speak. I'm really, really proud of all our coaches and athletes. I mean there's some great things going on right now. We're a little behind some of the rest of the programs, but we want to catch up desperately and we want to be part of that excitement of Rutgers in the Big Ten because I really, really believe this is where we belong.

"And again we'll see where we stack up. Maybe we're ready now maybe we're not, we'll know by Saturday night, but I'm excited to do it. In the long run, this is where we belong."

