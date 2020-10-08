Now that the offensive depth chart is up, let’s take a quick look at the defensive side of the ball. While the defense was pretty bad last year, they do return eight starters from last season. However, with a new coaching staff in place, not all spots are guaranteed.

Here is a look at the projected depth chart as the Scarlet Knights get ready to head into Fall camp.

