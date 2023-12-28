Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Miami Hurricanes Edition

in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
INSTANT RECAP: Wisconsin rolls past Rutgers Football 42-7
Rutgers Football suffered a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin to drop its second straight game.
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
TKR Pod: 2025 SG Kaden Powers Commits to Rutgers Basketball
The TKR Podcast offers an instant reaction Rutgers Basketball landing 2025 guard Kaden Powers.
2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers Basketball landed its third commitment of the 2025 class, with Seattle-native guard Kaden Powers committing.
Join Greg DePalma as he recaps Rutgers Football’s victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday afternoon.
