Rutgers Football players to be excited about in 2022
There is a long time between now and when the 2022 Rutgers Football season kicks-off next September at Boston College on Sept. 3, but it's never too early to discuss a handful of players to watch.
These players --one from each position group on offense and defense -- figure to step into bigger roles on the gridiron after seeing limited action in 2021.
Rutgers went 5-7 this fall and year three of Greg Schiano 2.0 is on tap.
QB Gavin Wimsatt
Starting signal caller Noah Vedral is expected to back next season for his sixth year of college football, but Wimsatt will be a part of competition that could and likely sees him come out on top. He essentially skipped his entire senior year of high school to enroll early in September, and he is the highest-rated quarterback recruit that Rutgers has ever brought in. Wimsatt played in three games this season, and he looked like a cool, calm, and collected standout in the making with his one clutch snap and completion on fourth down against Illinois.
