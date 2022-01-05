Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wake Forest
In their final game of the 2021 college football season, Rutgers Football suffered an ugly 38-10 loss to Wake Forest down in Florida in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Now we know what the stats show (they weren't pretty), but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
TKR has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Badgers.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
QUARTERBACKS
|PLAYER
|OVR OFF GRADE
|PASSING GRADE
|SNAP COUNT
|
Noah Vedral*
|
63.0
|
58.0
|
38
|
Gavin Wimsatt
|
40.0
|
34.3
|
24
|
Evan Simon
|
59.7
|
60.0
|
1
