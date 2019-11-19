Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Ohio State
After a bye week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were back on the field on Saturday afternoon as they took on No. 2 Ohio State. Although the offense didn't have that bad of a game, scoring 21 points, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news