It looks like Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour has received yet another offseason honor, as he was recently selected to participate in the FBS All-Americans Spiral Tropical Bowl.

Seymour was recently earned the David Bender Trophy at the team’s senior dinner, the award is given to Rutgers most dominant lineman each season.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!