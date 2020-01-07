Rutgers Football OT Kamaal Seymour selected to Tropical Bowl
It looks like Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour has received yet another offseason honor, as he was recently selected to participate in the FBS All-Americans Spiral Tropical Bowl.
Seymour was recently earned the David Bender Trophy at the team’s senior dinner, the award is given to Rutgers most dominant lineman each season.
The all-star game also features former Rutgers walk-on quarterback Tom Flacco, who spent the past two seasons at Towson after transferring.
The FBS All-Americans Spiral Tropical Bowl features some of top talented seniors from all over the country and gives them one last chance to perform in front of NFL coaches and scouts before pro days begin in over the next few months.
The game will be held in Spec Martin Stadium down in DeLand, Florida and will take place on January 12th at 2020. It is not yet known if the game will be televised or streamed at this time.