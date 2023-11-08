After fighting hard and competing against the No. 1 team in the country in Ohio State, the Rutgers Football team will shift focus on another Big Ten battle and go on the road to play Iowa this upcoming Saturday.

Where: Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium (Official capacity of 69,250) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Television: BTN Odds via Yahoo Sportsbook: Iowa -134 Favorite (-2.5 Point spread), over/under is 28.5

IOWA'S OFFENSIVE WOES....

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have started the 2023 season with an impressive 7-2 record, but it's their incompetent offense that has always haunted the Hawkeyes and kept them in the middle of the Big Ten. Iowa's last loss against Minnesota showcased their lackluster offense in full display as they finished with only 127 total yards and 3 turnovers. This ultimately led to the decision to not return offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz next season. The Hawkeyes have started November strong with a 10-7 win against Northwestern. October was specifically not kind to the Iowa Hawkeyes offense as they only scored 20 points once and scored 3 touchdowns in 3 games. Although 2-1 in that stretch due to their defense and special teams they would be an elite team in the Big Ten with an average offense. The Hawkeyes offensive struggles began when starting Quarterback Cade McNamara tore his ACL on September 30th in a game against Michigan St. Backup QB Deacon Hill has done a poor job filling in for him, only completing 37% of his passes with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Although they've struggled at times this year, Phil Parker's defense has certainly made up for the lack of offense. They’ve only allowed their opponent to score over 16 points once the entire year and that was against top ten ranked Penn State. One thing for sure is that this game will be a low scoring defensive battle, as both Ferentz and Schiano take pride in having great defenses and running the ball.

A ONE SIDED SERIES....

Despite being in the same conference there isn’t much history between these two schools as they play in different divisions. Since Rutgers officially joined the Big Ten in 2014 they have faced off against Iowa a total of three times and are 0-3 in those games. The first game between these two schools was back in 2016 when a Chris Ash led Rutgers squad lost at home 14-7. This would also end up being the closest of the three games played between these two schools. The only time the Scarlet Knights went to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes was 2019 when they got shutout 30-0. This was in the midst of RU’s 18 game Big Ten losing streak in 2018-2019. Greg Schiano and his Rutgers team look to get their first win in school history against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

A CHANCE TO FINISH THE YEAR STRONG...

The Scarlet Knights look to build on their strong season after going head to head with top ranked Ohio State for most of Saturday afternoon. RU was a few plays away from the biggest upset in school history and after leading going into the 2nd half a pick 6 thrown by Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt while driving into the red zone changed the momentum of that game. After only completing 40% of his passes on Saturday Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt looks to have a better day passing against the Hawkeyes. On the season he’s only completed 50% of his passes and against a tough Iowa defense he’ll need to air the ball out more considering the Hawkeyes will most likely be loading the box expecting the run. Opening up the air attack would be huge for the Scarlet Knights and their chances in playing in a New Year's Eve Bowl game. Rutgers would have to win out for this dream to come to reality, but as we’ve seen this entire season this Rutgers squad doesn’t give up and will fight to the very end. First they will have to beat a strong defensive Iowa Hawkeye team on the road Saturday afternoon.

NOTABLE HAWKEYES TO WATCH....