Las Vegas has decided to release the point spreads for week four of the Big Ten college football season and they have weighed in on Saturday afternoon's in conference matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Last season the Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 2-10 and were ranked the second lowest scoring offense in all of college football, averaging just 13.2 points per game. This season the program has a new face at the helm as Greg Schiano they've already shown drastic improvements, as the Scarlet Knights snapped their 21 game conference losing streak against Michigan State and were competitive against a tough Indiana team. However they are coming off a 49-27 loss to No. 3 Ohio State this past weekend, but that was to be expected. Can Rutgers snag another win this weekend against a winless Illinois team?

After going struggling in his first few seasons as head coach, Lovie Smith managed to lead his Fighting Illini football team to a 6-7 record last season and the team's first bowl game since 2014. However despite the accomplishment many believe coach Smith has to to continue to show improvement over the next season or two as his seat is starting to get pretty warm lately as his team is 0-3 on the year so far. Only time will tell if Smith can hold onto his job or not.

This will be the seventh time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with the Fighting Illini leading the series 4-2. The last time the Rutgers was able to beat Illinois was back in 2017 when the Chris Ash led Scarlet Knights won 35-24 out in Illinois.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.