Rutgers Football offensive lineman Nelson Monegro has medically retired from football, but will remain with the program per a source. Monegro who was a second year offensive lineman, originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2022 recruiting class where he was ranked the 23rd best player in the state of New Jersey for his recruiting cycle.

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!