The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman joined the Scarlet Knights team prior to the the 2022 season coming in via the transfer portal from Colorado State, where he spent the 2021 season. Prior to that Ciaffoni spent two seasons at Boston College where he was originally a defensive lineman.

In his two years with the Scarlet Knights, Ciaffoni appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons rotating in and out as one of the main offensive guards for the program. However his snaps drastically decreased towards the end of this past season as he only appeared in 12 snaps over the last two games versus Penn State and Maryland.

Ciaffoni will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.