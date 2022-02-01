 Rutgers Football OL Matt Rosso enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-01 09:13:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football OL Matt Rosso enters transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Matt Rosso has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Rosso is a former three-star recruit out of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, playing his high school ball for Pennsbury High School in Eastern PA.

Rosso appeared in 11 games over his four years with the program, mostly contributing in a Special Team role.

During his recruitment, Rosso was ranked the No. 33rd overall prospect in Pennsylvania during the 2018 recruiting cycle and chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Buffalo, UConn, UMass, Temple, UCF, Virginia and a few others.

Due to 2020 being a free year for every prospect, Rosso will now have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

OL

Kevin Toth

TBD

OL

Matt Rosso

TBD

OL

Raiqwon O'Neal

TBD

DL

CJ Onyechi

Colorado State

DL

Jamree Kromah

TBD

LB

Chris Conti

TBD

DB

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

DB

Naijee Jones

Kent State

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts
