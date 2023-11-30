Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kamar Missouri took to Instagram to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal on December 4th with the intention to finish his playing career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman was a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class, committing to the Scarlet Knights in April 2020 after the staff was able to catch a glimpse of senior film. Missouri held other offers from Bethune-Cookman, Maine, Morgan State and a few other small schools at the time of his commitment.

Originally the Baltimore, Maryland native came to campus as a defensive end, but was moved to offensive line rather quickly. He went on to appear in 19 games (4 starts) over the last three seasons.

Missouri will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.