On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football offered their second transfer portal prospect of the week in former Yale University offensive tackle Jonathan Mendoza .

Mendoza is listed at 6-foot-9, 303-pound offensive tackle who originally hails from Long Island where he played his high school ball for Westhampton Beach High School, where he earned offers from Long Island, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale.

During his time at Yale, Mendoza started every game at right tackle for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons where he earned All-Ivy League honorable mention in 2022 and All-Ivy League first team in 2023.

Now his grades via PFF have been fairly pedestrian, putting up a 64.3 grade in 2022 (239th out of 610 qualifying Offensive Tackles) and a 58.3 in 2023 (418th out of 636 qualifying OTs).

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Mendoza has also picked up offers from Arkansas State, Duke, Houston, Louisville, UMass, and Pittsburgh within his first 24 hours of being in the portal.