On Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Football offered their third transfer portal prospect of the week in former Princeton University offensive tackle Jalen Travis .

Travis is listed at 6-foot-9, 315-pound offensive tackle who originally hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota where he played his high school ball for DeLaSalle High School. Following his senior year of high school football, Travis made the call to commit to Princeton and then Tigers OC / Offensive Line coach Andrew Aurich, who is currently on the Rutgers staff as a the team's tight ends coach.

During his four years at Princeton, Travis rotated between right tackle and left tackle, but this past season settled in as the team's main left tackle where he would go on to earn All-Ivy League second team, the same honor he earned following the 2022 season season.

On top of that he also graded out pretty well according to PFF, where he posted a offensive grade of 80.7, a pass blocking grade of 86.4 and a run blocking grade of 72.6 this past season.

Now Travis has some football ties within his family as his cousin Ross Travis played college basketball at Penn State before trying out for the NFL as a tight end, where he would go on to play for five different teams from 2015-21.

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Travis has also picked up offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, and South Carolina.