Miller is listed at 6-foot, 180-pounds and would have one year of eligibility remaining after this season. He hails from Pennsylvania and went to Coatesville High School where he was teammates with the Young brothers (Aaron, Avery) before spending a prep year at Salisbury School up in Connecticut. Some of you might even remember Miller, as he was also on this list last year.

Look back at his high school days, Miller was a track star and was a part of the Coatesville 4x100 relay team that finished second in Pennsylvania (Aaron Young was also a member of that relay team).

Since joining Monmouth, Miller led the Hawks in receiving last season when he caught 55 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine games. TDs (9 games). This past year aka the 2023 season, Miller led all of FCS with 1,293 receiving yards on 92 catches and also and eight touchdowns.

He boasts a PFF offense grade of 92.3 in 2023, which ranks him 2nd out of 1031 qualifying wide receivers. He also put up a similarly stellar PFF grade last year when he put up a grade of 85.8 (14th out of 1048 qualifying WRs).