All spring long, Rutgers Football has been hosting recruits from all across the country as they come to campus to check out the school and see the Scarlet Knights football team in full spring practice.

One of the lucky visitors on Thursday, running back Braeden Wisloski ended up walking away with an offer and spoke with TKR shortly after to recap the news.

“The campus was amazing and Cinjun Erskine walked me through everything about the campus,” Wisloski told TKR. “I had a great time. The energy at practice and the facilities stood out. I loved how everyone was super energetic and everything was really organized."