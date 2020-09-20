Rutgers Football offers 2022 Ohio OL Kwabena "Kobe" Asamoah
After landing three Ohio recruits in the 2021 recruiting class, the Rutgers Football program is once again reaching out to Buckeye State prospects as their newest offer was sent out to 2022 offensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news