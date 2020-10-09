Rutgers Football offer ‘would be huge’ for 2022 OL De Croce
If you haven’t heard the name Joe De Croce, get to know it now.The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Don Bosco Prep (NJ) mauler will have to sit out of the first four games as a result of his transfer from North...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news