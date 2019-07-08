News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football Position Battles 2019 - Offense Edition

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

The Rutgers football team will take the nation’s longest losing streak of 11 games into the season opener at home against UMass on August 30.And when you go 1-11, nobody’s starting job is 100 perce...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}