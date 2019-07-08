Rutgers Football Position Battles 2019 - Offense Edition
The Rutgers football team will take the nation’s longest losing streak of 11 games into the season opener at home against UMass on August 30.And when you go 1-11, nobody’s starting job is 100 perce...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news