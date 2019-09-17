News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 16:17:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football - News/Notes from Tuesday's practice (9/17)

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

LIMITED: TE Kyle Penniston, OL Reggie Sutton, DT Malachi Burby, LB Brian Ugwu, DB Kessawn AbrahamOUT: WR Monterio Hunt, TE Johnathan LewisQuarterback McLane Carter was not at practice today and is ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}