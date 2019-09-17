Rutgers Football - News/Notes from Tuesday's practice (9/17)
LIMITED: TE Kyle Penniston, OL Reggie Sutton, DT Malachi Burby, LB Brian Ugwu, DB Kessawn AbrahamOUT: WR Monterio Hunt, TE Johnathan LewisQuarterback McLane Carter was not at practice today and is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news