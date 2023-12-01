However today the program received some very good news as star linebacker Tyreem Powell has announced via social media today that he will be returning to the program for his final year of college football.

Over the past week all the talk has been mostly about departures from the Rutgers Football program, as the transfer portal continues to heat up.

Powell was originally a class of 2020 three-star recruit from Vineland New Jersey where he attended Vineland North High School, the same school as former Scarlet Knights and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

In year one as a true freshman, Powell didn't see the field at all, but after that year he would go on to play in 33 games (22 starts) over the next three seasons. This past year was arguably his best season to date as he finished with 53 total tackles (25 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 passes defelections and 1 forced fumble before he broke he ended his season early due to a broken hand.

With the linebacker unit already losing leading tackler Deion Jennings due to him being out of eligibility and potentially losing Mohamed Toure to the NFL, returning Powell is key to a Rutgers defense that ranked amongst the top in the nation in several categories this season.