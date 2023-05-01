Rutgers Football LB Micah Wing enters transfer portal
Rutgers Football linebacker Micah Wing has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon with four years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect is a Wilmington, Delaware native and played his high school ball for Salesianum High School.
As a recruit, Wing is a former three-star weak-side defensive end recruit and earned offers from programs such as Arizona, Boston College, East Carolina, Kansas, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple and Virginia Tech before committing to the Scarlet Knights late in the process.
The Delaware native is the first player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights since the second portal window opened on April 15th.
