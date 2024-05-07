Rutgers Football has landed their sixth transfer of the offseason and fourth on the offensive side of the ball, as former Ohio offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr. has announced his intentions to join the Scarlet Knights. He will have one season of eligibility as a redshirt senior. Rhodes started all 12 games for the Bobcats in 2023 as a 6-foot-6, 322-pounder playing right tackle until the final game of the season where he played right guard. He was a key multi-year starter on the offensive line for Ohio after not seeing significant game action during his first two seasons.

Rhodes was a two-star recruit coming out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia before committing to Ohio. In 2023, Rhodes earned a 65.9 overall PFF grade, with a 76.2 in pass blocking and 58.3 in run blocking. That figure was a sharp increase from a 52.9 grade in 2022. He was also named to PFF's Team of the Week in 2022's Week 11 after a win over Miami (OH). The new addition brings a new competitor to the Scarlet Knights' battle at the right tackle spot opposite incumbent left tackle Hollin Pierce. He will likely battle with Reggie Sutton and Tyler Needham to bolster the offensive line. Rhodes also earned some headlines in November for breaking out some dance moves as a sixth offensive lineman, serving as a decoy on a play that resulted in a scramble for Bobcats' quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

