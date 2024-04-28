Murray is listed as a 6-foot, 165-pound athlete and plays both wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team. On top of that, Murray also runs track as he's clocked a 10.6, 100 meter dash.

Following a visit to campus this past weekend for the spring game, Rutgers Football has landed another class of 2025 recruit as Eastern Guilford High School (NC) athlete Steven Murray has announced his commitment.

As a high school junior this past Fall, Murray hauled in 55 receptions for 935 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 32 total tackles (24 solo), five interceptions and three pass deflections on defense.

With Murray now a part of the CHOP25 class, that brings the total number of prospects in the class up to seven total commitments and he also joins a recent trend of North Carolina prospects joining the Scarlet Knights, as he is the fourth prospect from the state to commit to Rutgers over the past 12 months.

In the end, Murray chose the Scarlet Knights over 10 other offers from the likes of schools such as Boston College, Liberty, Syracuse, Temple and also had interest from several other power five programs.