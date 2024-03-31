Rutgers Football added a new commitment to the class of 2025 today as Don Bosco Prep High School (NJ) athlete / defensive back Renick Dorilas took to social media to announce that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete is currently at Don Bosco Prep High School, but up until recently was a Union, New Jersey native who played at Union High School, a school that created a pipeline of sorts to Rutgers over the years. Since 2007, there have been seven Division I prospects from Union and six of them have ended up signing with the Scarlet Knights.