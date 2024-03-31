Rutgers Football lands 2025 Don Bosco Prep ATH Renick Dorilas
Rutgers Football added a new commitment to the class of 2025 today as Don Bosco Prep High School (NJ) athlete / defensive back Renick Dorilas took to social media to announce that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete is currently at Don Bosco Prep High School, but up until recently was a Union, New Jersey native who played at Union High School, a school that created a pipeline of sorts to Rutgers over the years. Since 2007, there have been seven Division I prospects from Union and six of them have ended up signing with the Scarlet Knights.
Now despite being listed as an athlete, Dorilas projects best as a cornerback prospect at the next level. However he does a little bit of everything for his high school team. As a junior, Dorilas threw 1-of-1 passing for 35 yards, ran it 19 times for 216yds and three touchdowns, hauled in 35 receptions for 552yds and five touchdowns and finally 41 total tackles (28 solo), tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which was for a touchdown.
Going to back to Dorilas, he's currently ranked the No. 10 prospect in the state of New Jersey and the No. 22 overall athlete in the entire country. In the end he chose Rutgers over 15 other offers from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, and several others.